The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, has asked the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) to think about creating a full-fledged ‘Sustainable Energy Department’ to make the institute a leading lighthouse in the energy transition.

Speaking at the 20th convocation ceremony of in Mangaluru taluk on Saturday, he said sustainability has always been a core component of Indian culture.

Referring to the NITK’s initiative to convert bio-waste into biogas, he said the institute contributes to the nation’s effort to promote a circular economy. He expressed happiness over NITK’s efforts to foster research and skill development in the waste recycling value chain.

He also congratulated the initiatives of NITK in promoting green mobility and making the campus carbon-neutral.

He said initiatives like these are a must at the universities for driving towards green transition. He suggested that NITK create a ‘Sustainable Energy Department’ to make the institute a leading lighthouse in the energy transition.

The Minister said areas such as AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning), data analytics, electronics, genome editing, and 3D Printing are the way forward for ‘Industry 4.0’.

He expected expansion into fields beyond engineering and strengthening research and innovation climate from NITK, adding that the Prime Minister has given the call of ‘Jai Anusandhan’. The country has to provide a thrust on research to become a developed nation.

Stating that the country needs more entrepreneurs and innovators to achieve its future ambitions, he said the way towards India’s strong future lies in the hands of the students.

India will play a key role in the future development of humanity and restore its glory as a ‘Vishwa Guru’, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit