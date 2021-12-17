Renault launches scholarship programme at IIT-M

Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India Private Limited (RNTBCI) has launched a scholarship programme at Indian Institute of Technology Madras. The programme will benefit students studying BSc in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras. RNTBCI, through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), will provide financial assistance to 100 learners who are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue the BSc in Programming and Data Science from IIT Madras, says a press release from the institute.

First-ever online degree by an IIT

The BSc in Programming and Data Science at IIT Madras, introduced in 2020 as the first-ever online degree by an IIT, spearheads the democratisation of high-quality education in India. The programme has been designed to cater to candidates from all educational backgrounds and located anywhere in the world. It is very attractive for learners who are interested in building a career in the highly sought-after disciplines of data science and programming.

The programme is offered three times a year and attracts learners from around the world. For admissions to the January 2022 term, the applications portal is open until December 21, 2021. Further details about the BSc in Programming and Data Science course from IIT Madras can be obtained from https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. This unique virtual learning programme is offered in three different stages - foundation level, diploma level and degree level. With 8,700+ students at the foundation level and 1,100+ students at the diploma level, this scholarship initiative will cater to the most eligible students of this programme, the release said.