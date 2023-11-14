Salesforce has joined hands with the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Academy and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to introduce the Educator’s Empowerment Program (EEP) on Salesforce Technologies.

This collaboration is driven by the shared vision to empower educators with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technical education, thereby ensuring quality education for the learners.

The program will support virtual internships, leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform as part of instructional practice. Three specific tracks have been identified, which include Salesforce Platform Developer Track intended for individuals with experience in building custom applications on the Lightning Platform.

The Salesforce Administrator Track is a guide to customise the platform while connecting business and technology and lastly, MuleSoft training on interconnection of data, applications and devices across on-premises and cloud computing environment.

Sanket Atal - Managing Director - India Site, Operations and Technology & Product, Salesforce India, said, “Through this program, we aim to equip educators with the skills and expertise required to stay ahead in their field, foster innovation, and prepare students for the challenges of the future. We believe this initiative will not only benefit educators but also lead to an enriched and dynamic learning experience for students across the country and thereby empower the education landscape.”

The EEP will include 40 hours of training spread over five days, providing an on-campus learning experience. Faculty will obtain a certificate of participation as per the requirements from Academia (EEP from ICT Academy is supported by AICTE). Additional certification will be provided through NASSCOM Future Skill Prime on Salesforce Developer Catalyst, Salesforce Administrator, and MuleSoft.

