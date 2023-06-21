Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)-based Sastra University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with New York-based State University of NewYork (SUNY) facilitating the mobility of students and faculty members besides collaborative under-graduate, post-graduate and Ph.D degree programmes.

The MoU was signed by Harvey Stenger, President of SUNY and S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice Chancellor of Sastra in the presence of Srihari, Dean of Engineering Krishnaswami, SUNY, and Madhusudhan Gonvindaraju Vice-Provost, SUNY.

The MoU was signed on June 20, 2023, and will be functional from the academic year 2023-24.

Some of the beneficial outcomes through this collaboration include 2+2 year UG from SUNY, 3.5+1.5 UG+PG from Sastra and SUNY, faculty sabbaticals and split Ph.D programmes.

“India is an exciting opportunity for SUNY and this MoU, on the eve of PM Modi’s visit to the USA, reiterates SUNY’s engagement with India,” Stenger said in a statement.

Vaidhyasubramaniam said that electronics manufacturing, biomedical devices and digital technologies will be the key focus areas.