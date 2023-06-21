Global automotive leader Tesla Chief Elon Musk plans to visit India. Musk and a number of leading investors and thinkers met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US.

Modi is on a State visit to the US and started his first day in New York. Talking about his meeting with Musk, the Prime Minister said: “We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality.” On his part, Musk said he is fan of Modi and is incredibly excited about the future of India.

“India has more promise than any other large country in the world. PM really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India,” he said.

As Tesla is known for electric vehicles and new energy sources, Musk indicated that he might put money into solar energy here.

“India is great for solar energy investment. I tentatively plan to visit India next year,” he said.

PM’s next visitor was noted investor and analyst Ray Dallio. After meeting him, Modi said in a tweet that he urged him to “deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our government.” Dallio felt that Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. “Potential of India is enormous and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform. India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created,” he said.

Renowned thinker Nassim Nicholas Taleb after his meeting with Modi, said: “I commended India for its response to Covid and how India has very efficiently dealt with it. Discussed risk-taking and anti-fragility with PM,” he said. Talking about his meeting with Taleb, Modi said he has interesting perspectives on many issues and he had the opportunity to hear them on some of those subjects. “He was greatly interested in India’s development strides. I emphasised on how we are nurturing a spirit of enterprise and risk taking among our youth,” Modi said.

He also met popular Astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, who felt that the sky is not the limit for PM Modi. “I was delighted to spend time with the Leader, who is scientifically thoughtful. Priorities might be out of balance for many world leaders but Prime Minister Modi cares for many things including solutions I am not alone when I say that potential what India can accomplish knows no limit,” Tyson said.

During the meeting, Modi highlighted steps India is taking to reform the space sector and draw more youngsters towards science and innovation.

Nobel Prize winner Paul Romer called on the Prime Minister. After this meeting, Modi said: “We had extensive conversations on leveraging technology to improve lives. We also talked about how to make our cities more sustainable and people-friendly.”

On his part, Romer called the day a great one as he learned a lot about what India is doing. He praised Aadhaar and urbansiation. “India can show the way to the world on the authentication front by programs like Aadhaar. PM articulated it very well, that urbanisation is not a problem. It’s an opportunity. I take this as a slogan,” he said.