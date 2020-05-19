School trustees’ body writes to FM for assistance to private schools, parents

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking financial assistance for private schools and parents of students as many schools have started defaulting on salaries.

It has suggested a three-point solution to address the problem, which includes interest-free loans for parents to fund their child’s education through direct benefit transfer. Similar loans can be provided to schools to pay recurring costs such as teachers’ salaries, overheads and capital expenditure.

It has also suggested direct subsidy for purchasing computer equipment, such as laptops and desktops, as well as necessary software for continuing online classes amidst the pandemic and nation-wide lockdown.

“We request you to provide an immediate financial aid to the education sector to safeguard the jobs of crores of teaching and non-teaching staff, keep unaided education institutions functioning and prevent them from turning bankrupt,” said Sanjay Tayade Patil, State President, MESTA, in the letter to the Finance Minister, noting that only some States have allowed the collection of fees.

MESTA had also written to Reserve Bank of India’s Governor, Shaktikanta Das, proposing loans to parents and private schools as income streams have dried up in families due to pay cuts and job losses in the current economic slowdown.