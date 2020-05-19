School trustees’ body writes to FM for assistance to private schools, parents

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking financial assistance for private schools and parents of students as many schools have started defaulting on salaries.
It has suggested a three-point solution to address the problem, which includes interest-free loans for parents to fund their child’s education through direct benefit transfer. Similar loans can be provided to schools to pay recurring costs such as teachers’ salaries, overheads and capital expenditure.
It has also suggested direct subsidy for purchasing computer equipment, such as laptops and desktops, as well as necessary software for continuing online classes amidst the pandemic and nation-wide lockdown.
“We request you to provide an immediate financial aid to the education sector to safeguard the jobs of crores of teaching and non-teaching staff, keep unaided education institutions functioning and prevent them from turning bankrupt,” said Sanjay Tayade Patil, State President, MESTA, in the letter to the Finance Minister, noting that only some States have allowed the collection of fees.
MESTA had also written to Reserve Bank of India’s Governor, Shaktikanta Das, proposing loans to parents and private schools as income streams have dried up in families due to pay cuts and job losses in the current economic slowdown.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...