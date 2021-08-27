Sonu Sood becomes brand ambassador of Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme

Delhi government on Friday announced that actor Sonu Sood would be the brand ambassador of its ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme that is set to launch. The programme will help students of Delhi government’s schools find a ‘Mentor’ who will help them unlock their potential. Children will find answers to their career related questions through Mentors who sign up to be a part of the programme.

“We have worked very hard to transform Delhi government’s schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Desh Ke Mentor initiative is a programme where Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide the students. “I am impressed by the transformation in Delhi government schools in the past year. High quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation building. I urge the youth of India to come be a part of Desh Ke Mentor,” said Sood.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood stepped forward to help all those who reached out to him and was widely recognised for his humanitarian work. His Sood Charity Foundation has been helping thousands of deserving students achieve their educational and professional goals, whether through financial assistance or through its efforts to prepare students for a professional career.