Sonu Sood becomes brand ambassador of Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Delhi government on Friday announced that actor Sonu Sood would be the brand ambassador of its ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ programme that is set to launch. The programme will help students of Delhi government’s schools find a ‘Mentor’ who will help them unlock their potential. Children will find answers to their career related questions through Mentors who sign up to be a part of the programme.
“We have worked very hard to transform Delhi government’s schools. Now we want to make education a people’s revolution. When young people across the country join our education revolution, no one will be able to stop India from becoming a global leader. We are delighted to have onboard Sonu Sood, who has inspired lakhs of youth across the country with his selfless services to the nation,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Also read: Government launches portal to serve 38 crore workers in unorganised sector
The Desh Ke Mentor initiative is a programme where Mentors will take out 10 minutes every week to guide the students. “I am impressed by the transformation in Delhi government schools in the past year. High quality education for all children, whether rich or poor, is the key to a brighter future for the country. We need to come together and do our share for nation building. I urge the youth of India to come be a part of Desh Ke Mentor,” said Sood.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sood stepped forward to help all those who reached out to him and was widely recognised for his humanitarian work. His Sood Charity Foundation has been helping thousands of deserving students achieve their educational and professional goals, whether through financial assistance or through its efforts to prepare students for a professional career.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...