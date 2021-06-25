Students dissatisfied with Class XII assessment can opt to take exams: Pokhriyal

Building equity using the integrity screen
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that those students who are not satisfied with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment criteria for class XII Board exam will get an opportunity to appear for the exam whenever the situation regarding the pandemic improves.
“Students who are unhappy with the assessment criteria don’t have to worry about it. These students will be able sit for the exam in August. For us the health of our students is the top most priority,” said Pokhriyal in a recorded message for the students.
Pokhriyal on tweeted that he will interact with the students on Friday to discuss their concerns and queries relating to evaluation of CBSE board exams.
Earlier this month, CBSE announced the marking criteria for the evaluation of Class XII students after the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. According to the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12. The decision on entrance exam such as NEET, JEE is still pending.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the State boards to announce the results of Class 12 examination by July 31. It also mentioned that there can’t be a “fit-all” scheme and each board will have to come up with its own evaluation method for students.
For the practical exams, the CBSE has instructed its schools to upload the marks of practical exams and internal assessment by June 28. It also said that the pending practicals will be conducted in online mode only.
