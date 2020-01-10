Education

Students will not have to pay service, utility charges, MHRD asks UGC to bear cost

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 10, 2020 Published on January 10, 2020

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Friday said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students will not have to pay the Service and Utility charges and asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to bear the cost of these charges.

The decision was taken during the meeting held by Amit Khare, Secretary, MHRD with the Chairperson of UGC, D P Singh.

Besides this meeting, Khare also met M Jagadesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JNU along with the Registrar of the University. 

Later, he also met a delegation of JNU students led by president elect of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Aishe Ghosh.

Secretary also appealed to the students to withdraw their agitation.

