TN will soon reach the goal of everyone having a degree: CM Stalin

Updated on October 15, 2021

Tamil Nadu has achieved the basic goal of education for all. “We will soon reach the goal of everyone having a degree in any discipline,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu should grow to be the first state to achieve that goal. Everyone must grow up to be highly educated, he said after inaugurating the new building of Loyola Institute of Business Administration.

The DMK government, after coming to power, announced hundreds of projects, and is implementing them. “We have put Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people, who have fallen into darkness, on a bright path," said Stalin.

Stalin urged that higher education, vocational education, and research education should be multiplied. The State government is moving towards this goal, said Stalin.

