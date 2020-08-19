UGC committee to give recommendations on foreign university campuses in India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) panel for the ‘Stay in India, Study in India’ initiative constituted by the Ministry of Education has been asked to give recommendations on enabling regulatory provisions for opening of campuses of foreign universities in India and vice versa, on joint degree programmes, and providing proper research facilities, among other things.

“The objective of these regulations will be to facilitate internationalisation of education in the context of National Education Policy 2020. The Ministry of Education is also in talks with the Ministry of External Affairs on how to explore the possibility of tie-ups with foreign universities for joint degree programmes,” said a source.

The move will be beneficial for those Indian students who would want to come back to the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and complete their studies here, the source added.

The committee — headed by UGC Chairman DP Singh — will focus on the issues related to students currently returning from abroad without completing their programmes, including providing opportunities for them to complete their studies in Indian institutions.

The panel will also suggest policies to attract more students to study in India and take into consideration those students who wanted to pursue higher education abroad but decided to stay back in India for higher studies due to the pandemic.

Retaining talent

Last month, the Ministry of Education constituted the committee to come up with guidelines to ensure more students stay in India for higher studies.

During the same session, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said: “In 2019, around 7.5 lakh students travelled abroad to pursue their studies, because of which valuable foreign exchange moved out of India and also many bright students moved abroad. Efforts should be made to help bright students pursue their education in India.”