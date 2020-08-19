UGC committee to give recommendations on foreign university campuses in India

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The University Grants Commission (UGC) panel for the ‘Stay in India, Study in India’ initiative constituted by the Ministry of Education has been asked to give recommendations on enabling regulatory provisions for opening of campuses of foreign universities in India and vice versa, on joint degree programmes, and providing proper research facilities, among other things.
“The objective of these regulations will be to facilitate internationalisation of education in the context of National Education Policy 2020. The Ministry of Education is also in talks with the Ministry of External Affairs on how to explore the possibility of tie-ups with foreign universities for joint degree programmes,” said a source.
The move will be beneficial for those Indian students who would want to come back to the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and complete their studies here, the source added.
The committee — headed by UGC Chairman DP Singh — will focus on the issues related to students currently returning from abroad without completing their programmes, including providing opportunities for them to complete their studies in Indian institutions.
The panel will also suggest policies to attract more students to study in India and take into consideration those students who wanted to pursue higher education abroad but decided to stay back in India for higher studies due to the pandemic.
Last month, the Ministry of Education constituted the committee to come up with guidelines to ensure more students stay in India for higher studies.
During the same session, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said: “In 2019, around 7.5 lakh students travelled abroad to pursue their studies, because of which valuable foreign exchange moved out of India and also many bright students moved abroad. Efforts should be made to help bright students pursue their education in India.”
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
The stock of DLF gained 6.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ...
₹1056 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510701085 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...