UGC plans ‘life skills’ course to help students deal with stress, manage time

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to introduce a ‘life skills’ (Jeevan Kaushal) programme in the curriculum for higher education. The new programme is aimed at inculcating emotional and intellectual competencies in students and help them overcome stress and manage time effectively.

The ‘life skill’ programme will comprise four courses — communication skills, professional skills, leadership skills and universal human values. The programme will focus on team work, problem-solving and decision-making, among others.

Expert committee

An expert committee has been formed to develop the content of the curriculum, which will be submitted to the UGC by August 31. The course is being designed keeping undergraduate students particularly in focus.

“The aim of the programme is to help students in appropriately managing their personal and professional skills. To make them able to handle problems encountered by them in personal and professional spaces on a daily basis. This would also enable them to overcome their fears and insecurities and help them grow fully,” said a source.

At present, only selective institutions in the higher education are offering a similar course, but now the plan is to launch this in all central, private, deemed universities as well as colleges, the source added.

The course is likely to be introduced in the institutions by January 2020 in both English and Hindi .

“The role of the faculty would be to act as facilitator, mentor and trainer to students. Training and orientation programmes would be organised for teachers in higher educational institutions,” said the source.