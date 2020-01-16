UGC prepares action plan for 'Fit India Campaign'

Complete ban on the junk foods in canteens within the institute's premises, a 45 minute physical activity period for each student every day, talks by doctors, health specialists, nutritionists are part of the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s action plan to implement 'Fit India Campaign' in the higher educational institutions.

In a circular issued by the UGC on Wednesday, the action plan recommends setting up of a 20 member fitness club with at least four female members to be part of it. The club would comprise of students, staff and faculty as members.

"The objective of the clubs is to organise fitness activity, sports events and sensitise people about adopting healthy lifestyles. Fitness Club will meet at least once in a month to review their plan and achievements," said a UGC circular. Every institute would set up a Fitness Club in the month of January.

To monitor the effectiveness of the campaign by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), a month wise fitness plan would be uploaded by the institute on its portal.

"The fitness plan and activities undertaken should be uploaded on institute website. There should be a dedicated Fit India Cell in the ministry to monitor the progress of the Fit India Campaign," added the circular.

Institutions would be evaluated on the basis of fitness plan and achievements that are made by them in this campaign. Additional marks would be given to the institute for the students getting medals in the National University Sports Meet. Based on their performance, institution will be given star rating (from zero to five).

The National University Sports Meet would be organised in all the higher educational institutions by the Association of Indian Universities. "The grading obtained by the institutions in the Fit India Campaign will give a weight-age of 5 per cent marks in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)," said the circular.

This campaign is part of 'Fit India Movement' which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019 to make fitness a part of lifestyle.