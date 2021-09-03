Unacademy halts operations of Mastree, absorbs most employees for higher pay

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Edtech major Unacademy has halted operations of Mastree, according to two sources close to the development. In July 2020, the unicorn company bought a majority (51 per cent) stake in Mastree for $5 million.
According to one of the sources, Unacademy has reached out to Mastree employees a few weeks back with a list of openings in the company. Then based on their preferences, they were interviewed for new roles at Unacademy. Most of the Mastree employees are said to have been absorbed by Unacademy at higher pay. However, the new roles are not necessarily in the same department that the employees were earlier deployed.
Unacademy did not comment on the development.
Mastree was started in October 2019 by Shrey Goyal and Royal Jain. Currently, Mastree’s website defines the company as an online learning platform for students aged between 5 and 16 years, to help them master English communication skills.
At the time of acquisition by Unacademy, Mastree was building a one-stop subscription product for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) courses, offering courses for classes 5–8, along with live classes in small groups for mathematics, science, public speaking, creative writing, and vedic mathematics, among others.
Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Other than Mastree, Unacademy had acquired Kreatryx, PrepLadder, CodeChef, Tapchief and RheoTV, among others.
Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy has a network of over 50,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners. The company’s content is said to be imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 10,000 cities.
Earlier this month, Unacademy Group raised a fresh round of $440 million funding led by Singapore state-owned Temasek Holdings, valuing the start-up at $3.44 billion. The company is backed by prominent investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank VF2, Facebook, General Atlantic, and Sequoia India.
The development was first reported by Entrackr.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...