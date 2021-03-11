University of Hyderabad allows 2,000 more students to return to campus

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced a major new phase of reopening of its campus for enabling in-person academic activities, with an additional 2,000 students permitted to return.

“The Vice-Chancellor has approved the recommendations of the Task Force headed by Vinod Pavarala to permit the return of all terminal semester post-graduate students who will complete their respective programmes and graduate in June,” UoH said in a release on Thursday.

Additionally, all Ph.D. students, except those who joined in 2020-21, can return to resume their research work on campus.

For now, all Master’s students who joined the University in 2020 will continue to attend online classes.

The return will be entirely voluntary and the University will continue teaching-learning activities online for those who wish to remain at home.

The latest announcement is on top of the 1,300 students already allowed, including research scholars and final semester students in the sciences and practical disciplines such as performing arts and fine arts, to return to campus and stay in the hostels.

The university has already facilitated senior research scholars to complete their thesis submissions, and commenced online teaching since August last year.

It reopened the main library and provided remote access to digital resources to all students and faculty.

In addition, it also provided a digital access grant to address problems of digital divide, and kick-started laboratory sessions for science students.

All students returning in the latest phase must produce a Covid-19-negative report through an RT-PCR test, sign an undertaking, and spend a minimum of three days in isolation at a campus facility.

Those returning from the six states (Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat), where there is a reported surge in cases, are required to spend seven days in isolation.

Depending on class sizes, all academic units have been advised to prepare for physical classes as well as instruction in the blended mode (combination of offline and online), following all the Covid-19-related protocols, according to a release.