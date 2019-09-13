University of Hyderabad students bag global offers

Two M.Tech (Integrated Circuits Technology) students from University of Hyderabad (UoH) have received international placement offers from Silicon Austria Labs (SAL), Austria.

Students Pankaj Venuturapalli and Mounika Akula were from Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), School of Physics. They have been offered an annual package of ₹45 lakh, according to a release.

They will work at SAL, Austria on cutting edge radio frequency IC design research related to 5G and Massive-MIMO technologies.

CASEST was established in 2014 at School of Physics, UoH. It offers three academic programmes - Master of Technology in Integrated Circuits Technology [M.Tech. (ICT)], Master of Technology in Microelectronics & VLSI Design [M.Tech. (MVLSI)], and Ph.D. in Electronics Science and Engineering.

The faculty of the centre has research interests in design, simulation, fabrication and testing of digital, analog, mixed signal, RF Integrated Circuits, thin-films, sensors and systems, the release said.