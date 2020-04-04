UoH notifies entrance exam for 2020-21

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
University of Hyderabad (UoH), a premier Central University, has invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic year 2020-21.
Applications are open from April 1 – April 30, 2020. The entrance exams will be held at 38 centres across the country during June 2-6th, 2020.
However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 200. There are 2400 seats being offered for admissions to 128 courses.
This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last Year, The university had offered 119 courses with intake of 2170.
The University is also offering 17 new courses from this academic year in post-graduation, M.Phil. and Ph.D. Further details can be found on the university’s portal.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...