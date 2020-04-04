UoH notifies entrance exam for 2020-21

University of Hyderabad (UoH), a premier Central University, has invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the Academic year 2020-21.

Applications are open from April 1 – April 30, 2020. The entrance exams will be held at 38 centres across the country during June 2-6th, 2020.

However, the university will not conduct its entrance exam at those centres where the number of applications received is less than 200. There are 2400 seats being offered for admissions to 128 courses.

This includes 16 integrated courses, 41 PG courses, 15 M.Phil, 10 M.Tech and 46 Ph.D. programmes. Last Year, The university had offered 119 courses with intake of 2170.

The University is also offering 17 new courses from this academic year in post-graduation, M.Phil. and Ph.D. Further details can be found on the university’s portal.