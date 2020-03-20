UPSC defers civil services interviews due to coronavirus outbreak

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday deferred the personality tests (interviews) of the candidates of civil services examination 2019 as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

“New dates for the personality tests (interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course,” it said.

Due to the prevailing conditions caused by COVID—19, as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the personality tests of the candidates of the civil services (main) examination 2019 scheduled from March 23, 2020 to April 3, 2020 until further orders, the statement said.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- prelims, main and interview (personality test) -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.