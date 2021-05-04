Virtual career guidance conclave for students

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group has launched a 15-part webinar series that spotlights science and technology courses and their relevance in the 2020s workplace with its growing demand for newer specialisations. Called ‘SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021’(May 8 to June 6), the series — being offered free to all — is now open for registration via bit.ly/SRMISTTH.

Handled by subject matter experts from academia and industry, the 15 virtual sessions are primarily meant to assist students of Classes 9-12 — and their parents — in choosing streams and courses, better aligned with their personal expectations and also resonate deeply with rapidly evolving industry requirements.

One-hour-long and capped off with a Q&A session, they are essentially concise but insightful explainers about courses and trends in higher education and industry.

C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice-Chancellor (Interim), SRMIST pointed out that the career-guidance exercise was geared towards addressing both long-term and immediate concerns, the latter having to do with helping school students and their parents make the right education choices, amidst pandemic-induced challenges.

As part of the career-guidance conclave, one deserving student each from semi-urban and rural areas of the four zones will be awarded Dr TR Paarivendhar Scholarships. Besides , Dr TR Paarivendhar Recognition Awards of Excellence will be given to institutes and individuals who have been providing exemplary career guidance to students from rural areas.