WhizJuniors launches online Google course for students

WhizJuniors, an online education platform, has launched WhizGoogler for school and college students to become ‘World’s Next Googler’ by offering expertise in over 36 Google Suite Courses.

Students can access the learning content available on the platform online and complete Google Courses such as Google Sites, Google Drive, YouTube, Google Groups, Google Forms, Google Classroom, Gmail for a fee of Rs 360. The course will have two sections -- MCQs (multiple choice questions) and a video project submission.

The students can complete the course in seven days and gain a 360-degree experience to become a Googler. Students are ranked based on the points earned while completing the courses. Winners will be titled as Googler Pro, Googler Master and Googler Expert. Top 5 winners get an Apple Macbook Air.

The Google course helps students navigate Internet for various technology needs making them employable at a young age, said Vidushi Daga, CEO, WhizJuniors.

The platform provides students with an opportunity for freelancing jobs at a young age in related areas such as content development, advertising, brand campaigning and social media marketing, she added.

According to a recent KPMG report, the online education industry in India is expected to grow to 9.6 million users by 2021 from 1.6 million currently.