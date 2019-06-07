Ekki Pumps set to open 4th plant in Coimbatore

Coimbatore-headquartered Ekki Pumps will soon establish its fourth plant in Coimbatore.

The upcoming ATP – assembly, testing and painting – facility will be established jointly with Homa Pumps of Germany, said Kanishka Arumugam, Chief Executive, Ekki Homa Pvt Ltd.

The partners to the venture have proposed to manufacture parts for HOMA’s global production lines and cutting-edge waste water pumps for India and the neighbouring markets at this new facility.

The production is expected to begin in six months. German Consul General Karin Stoll visited the site this morning.

Without divulging investment details, Arumugam told BusinessLine that it would be a 50:50 venture, with Homa investing a portion out of its global allocation of ₹150 crore on this India joint venture. The executive board of Homa is eyeing this partnership as a chance to strengthen the group’s growth in a global environment, he said.

With Homa ranking among the top wastepump manufacturers in the world with a complete range in this segment, Ekki foresees a huge opportunity to strengthen its market presence and product plans.