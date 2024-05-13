Andhra Pradesh recorded 18.81 per cent voting across the state in the first four hours, till 11. am, on Monday.

As part of the fourth phase of general elections, polling is in progress for 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader and actor Bala Krishna have already cast their votes.

According to reports reaching here, people in large numbers have turned up to exercise their vote and many constituencies have recorded double digit polling percentage in the first two hours itself including Kadapa (12.09 per cent), Visakhapatnam (10.24 per cent), Konaseema (10.42 per cent), Bapatla (11.36 per cent) and Nandyala (10.32 per cent).

The total voters in the state are 4,08,07,526 with a gender ratio of 1,036 while 2,387 candidates are in the fray for 175 seats.