Elections 2021

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP locked in neck-and-neck tussle

PTI Kolkata | Updated on May 02, 2021

The TMC and challenger BJP were on Sunday locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal as counting of postal ballots was underway, with the ruling party having a slight edge, officials said.

While the TMC was leading in 64 constituencies, the BJP in 60.

The Left-Congress-ISF candidates are leading in three places.

Published on May 02, 2021

elections
