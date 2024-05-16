The Central Election Commission (CEC), has a request from the Telangana Government, to go ahead with the selection process for appointing new vice chancellors for the universities in the state.

The State Government has been permitted to do so, in the wake of the completion of the general elections in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies within the state, as part of the fourth phase of the polls on May 13, 2024.

According to a senior official of the Department of Higher Education, orders have been issued to constitute search committees to conduct the selection and recommend names to the government which are to be sent to the Governor for approval and appointment.

As per the norms, the search committees for different universities will scrutinise the applications, which were received before the commencement of the elections code of conduct in the State. The process, which was halted, has not resumed, the official said.

The tenure of the Vice-Chancellors of 10 universities in the state, including the Osmania University, will end on May 21, 2024. In January, the Government had already notified the recruitment and received 1,382 applications.