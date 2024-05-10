By promising religion-based reservations to the Muslims, Congress and its allies are trying to take away the benefits of reservation for some Backward Classes (BCs) which is against the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting at LB Stadium here on Thursday, on his last leg of election campaigning in the Telugu States, Modi said Congress was adopting `appeasement policies’ to secure vote banks.

Alleging that Congress is ‘racial’ in its attitude he said. “Some Congress leaders are calling people of Telangana as Africans. A tutor of the Congress Prince is also saying construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and worship of Ram is against idea of India.’‘

‘No idea of India’

The Congress had no idea of India, the Prime Minister said, adding the idea of India was a reflection of ancient Indian culture, Satyameva Jayate, Ahimsa and Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, among others.

The Congress was planning to take away personal property of individuals which should not be allowed as they were following a ‘divide and rule’ policy to break the nation, Modi alleged.

“Hyderabad is a city of solutions. By voting for BJP, it can provide many solutions to India,’‘ Modi said, stating that there was a lot of discussion about “RR’‘ tax in Telangana with one R from Hyderabad and another from Delhi. “There is one more R in Hyderabad which is Rajakar,” he said.

Referring to the alliance between the BRS and AIMIM in Telangana, Modi said even the Congress government was also hand in glove with AIMIM as part of vote bank politics.

Both the parties stayed away from celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17 every year to please AIMIM but the Centre had declared official celebrations, he added.

The NDA Government was committed to the speedy development of Telangana and sanctioned its first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Turmeric Board, four Vande Bharat trains and an NTPC unit, among others, Modi said.

Earlier, Modi also addressed a well-attended public meeting at Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency and said that the present elections would decide the future of the nation and asked people to vote for a `strong’ government led by the BJP.