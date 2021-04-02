Elections

I-T dept raids residence of DMK Chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law

Updated on April 02, 2021

DMK President MK Stalin

With just four days to go before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Income Tax department searched the residence of DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, a key DMK strategist and adviser to the leader.

The search started at around 8 am and has been going on throughout the day. The searches were also held at eight other places owned by Sabareesan and his associates, sources said.

The DMK had complained to the Election Commission, stating it was "abuse of power" by the IT department.

Stalin addressing in one of the election rallies, said that the party would not be ‘cowed’ down by such IT raids. The BJP is protecting the AIADMK government and trying to intimidate the DMK due to fear of losing the election, he said.

