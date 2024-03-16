Lok Sabha elections will be held in four phases for the 14 seats in Jharkhand.

The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The votes will be counted on June 4.

Of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, five are reserved for ST and one for SC. There are more than 2.54 crore voters in the state -- 1.29 crore male, 1.24 crore female and 413 transgenders. Among them are 22 lakh first-time voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, its ally AJSU Party bagged one, while the Congress and JMM secured one seat each.

The last Lok Sabha elections were also held in four phases in Jharkhand.