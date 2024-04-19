Polling for the three Chennai constituencies—Chennai North, Chennai South, and Chennai Central—started briskly in some of the wards. Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, and K Krithivasan, MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, were some of the prominent personalities to vote first in the morning. IIT Madras V Kamakoti accompanied his father early in the morning to vote.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a polling station in Chennai, Friday, April 19, 2024.

As of 9 am, 12.55 per cent of the voting was witnessed, with Kallkurichi constituency leading with 15.10 per cent and the lowest in Chennai Central at 8.59 percent. Chennai South saw 10.08 per cent voting and Chennai North 0.73 per cent, according to Election Commission data

For many voters, especially first-time voters and youngsters, the selfie point kept outside the polling booth was a major attraction. The social media was full of selfies taken by voters after casting their votes.

Chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin along with his family casting his vote in Chennai on Friday . | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

In previous Lok Sabha elections, Chennai voted 55 per cent to 60 per cent - the lowest in the State. This time, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Election Commission have been creating awareness among voters to vote in large numbers.

In social media, voters reported malfunctioning of EVMs.

In the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the 39 Tamil Nadu seats will witness a high-stakes battle between the DMK, BJP, and AIADMK.