Rahul, Jairam attack Modi over economy

The Congress continued its attack on the Centre over the management of economy and said the country is reeling under the disasters created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior leader of the party and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said in Twitter on Wednesday that the Centre must pay the GST dues to the States. “India is reeling under Modi-made disasters: 1. Historic GDP reduction -23.9% 2. Highest Unemployment in 45 yrs 3. 12 Crs job loss 4. Centre not paying states their GST dues 5. Globally highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths 6. External aggression at our borders (sic),” Gandhi tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member of the Congress Jairam Ramesh said Indian economy is contracting at the fastest pace now. “Here’s how India became a Vishwaguru under Mr. Modi during Covid-19 pandemic. 1. Fastest contracting economy 2. Most stringent lockdown 3. Fastest rise in cases 4. Fastest rise in deaths This double whammy was possible only due to the double MH formula. Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai!" he added.