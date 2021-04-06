TN Elections: 26.29% voting recorded till 11 am, says CEO

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Till 11 am, 26.29 per cent turnout was reported in the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The polling started at 7 am on a dull note, with the first two hours witnessing only 13.80 per cent, with Dindigul having the highest voting with 20.23 per cent and the lowest being at Tirunelveli with 9.98 per cent. Chennai reported 10 per cent.
However, by 11 am, the turnout increased to 26.29 per cent, with Namakkal reporting the highest with 27.55 per cent and Tirunelveli lowest with 20.98 per cent. Chennai reported 27.55 per cent.
All the top leaders, including Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami; DMK leader MK Stalin; Makkal Needhi Maiyam’s Kamal Haasan and actor Rajinikanth, cast their votes in the first two hours.
There are 3,998 candidates - 3,585 men, 411 women and two transgenders - in the fray. Out of the total voters, 3.18 crore are women, 3.08 men and over 7,200 persons from the third gender.
The Election Commission of India had increased the number of polling stations in the State to 88,937 from 68,324. Nearly 4.17 lakh personnel will be on polling duty, and police and non-police forces deployed will be around 1.58 lakh across the State. Soon after polling, the EVMs and VVPATs would be shifted to 76 counting centres across the State.
In the last elections, the AIADMK had no major alliance partner. However, this time, it has alliances with the BJP and PMK. The DMK alliance with Congress continues this time too.
The State, this time, is witnessing a five-cornered battle with the AIADMK-led alliance with Edappadi K Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial face is seeking a renewed mandate. The DMK-led coalition led by MK Stalin is making a solid pitch to overthrow the AIADMK.
There are three small-time parties - TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK (in alliance with DMDK and AIMIM); Makkal Needhi Maiam led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi - in the fray.
All Covid-19 protocols, including temperature checking and gloves were provided to every voter in the polling booths.
