Elgi unveils LD Series range of air compressors

This air compressor is best suited for application across general engineering, automotive, textile, plastics, rubber and wood-working industrial segments. These industry segments specifically require high-performing piston air compressors to meet fluctuating air needs and ensure energy efficiency, ease of maintenance and low noise compressor operations, Premchandran said.

“Customers in India are challenged with increasing electricity cost, limited industrial floor space and fluctuating market demand. The LD series has been designed taking all these into consideration,” he said.

Premchandran added that with a unique integrated motor and top block design, the LD series would not only reduce the life-cycle cost but also ensure superior performance.

“While reciprocating air compressors have been a part of Elgi’s DNA, the company has over the years developed application-specific products to address a wide range of industry applications. The direct drive piston air compressor range is an outcome of our focus towards helping organisations lower energy consumption and operating costs, while achieving their productivity goals,” Rajesh Premchandran, Director, Elgi for India, South Asia, Africa and Middle East markets said.

