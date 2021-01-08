Embassy Group mobilises corporate, NGO partners to help govt schools

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Embassy Group has mobilised their corporate and NGO partners, under their Corporate Connect Program, to work with the government and Department of Education to prepare schools for the return of their students.
The company and their corporate partner in health, Cerner, have collaborated to design a targeted program that could tackle common health issues in a comprehensive manner ― from preventive to detective. Joined by Swiss Re Foundation and Cognizant, the program that has been present in government schools in 2016, has strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic to encompass over 45,000 students in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Chennai and Hosur.
With the onset of the virus, they bolstered their existing programs including the distribution of health kits, preventive awareness and top-to-bottom school maintenance.
SR Umashankar, Karnataka Principal Secretary to Government, Primary & Secondary Education, said, “It is heartening to see corporates such as Embassy Group providing a model for partnering with the government in providing equitable and safe education to our underprivileged children. We are very pleased to renew this partnership to strengthen our existing education system, and hope such initiatives encourage other corporates to join us.”
