Embassy Group partners Amazon to offer smart home solutions

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group, which launched ₹1,200 crore Embassy Springs, an integrated project, has partnered with Amazon to offer smart home solutions through Alexa-enabled and pre-installed with an Amazon Echo device.

The company in order to tap millennial (age group 20 to 25 years) and GenXs (30 to 40 years) is offering tech-led smart homes.

“The company was basically a residential developer. Moved to concentrate on office spaces and now we are targeting mid-segment luxury and technology driven smart homes,” said Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group.

He further said: “We launched Embassy Edge, an integral part of Embassy Springs in north Bengaluru with an aim that the region is witnessing huge job creation through 200 acres Aerospace Park, Devahanahalli Tech Park (ITIR) and BIAL going for aerotropolis development around the airport.”

Embassy Edge is targeted at the first-time home-buyers and the project is spread across 36 acres, the phase 1 of Embassy Edge is to offer over 800 apartments spread across five towers in 12 acres.

Alexa experience

According to Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experience and Devices, Amazon India, “We are offering Embassy Group technology which enables its homes to use Amazon Echo devices. Echo devices are smart speakers powered by the Alexa Voice Service, which can turn living spaces into voice-enabled smart homes.”

“We will be empowering Embassy Edge residents to control smart home appliances, play music, and even order products from Amazon by just speaking to Alexa,” he added. Reeza Sebastian, Senior Vice-President - Residential Business, Embassy Group, explaining the choice of north Bengaluru, said: “The company is offering smart homes through tech-enabled solutions targeted at millennial and GenXs for the average home buyers in Bengaluru are tech savvy .”

“For this project, the company looked at north Bengaluru as it is emerging as one of the large IT cluster after Whitefield. The region has already created over 50,000 jobs. The city currently tops in the country by creating one to 1.5 lakh jobs of which 45 per cent are in IT/ITES and of these 65 per cent are migrants taking up jobs,” she explained.