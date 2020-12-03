Entry-level jobs witness 36% decline in hiring activity in Nov 2020 y-o-y: Naukri JobSpeak

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for November 2020 has said that hiring activity remained flat (-2 per cent) with 1,727 jobs, compared to October 2020, which offered around 1,759 jobs.

The report further revealed that the hiring index declined by 28 per cent in November 2020 vs November 2019.

The report noted that the IT-Software sector continues to register growth in sequential hiring for the fourth straight month with the demand for a digitally-enabled world being the need of the hour. The IT sector grew by 10 per cent in November 2020 over the previous month.

The Medical/Healthcare sector also grew by 4 per cent in November 2020 vs October 2020. Other key sectors such as BFSI (-3 per cent), Telecom (+1 per cent) and Pharma/Biotech (-1 per cent) remained flat, while industries such as Insurance (-17 per cent), Auto (-17 per cent) and Hospitality/Travel (-10 per cent) saw decline in month-on-month hiring in November this year.

Also read: Hiring picks up in September: LinkedIn

The demand for professionals in IT and HR/Administration roles saw increase of 10 per cent and 5 per cent respectively, in November 2020 vs last month. Additionally, demand for Pharma/Biotech (0 per cent) and Legal (+1 per cent) professionals remained flat sequentially.

Hiring for roles in the Travel (-51 per cent), TV/Film Production (-18 per cent) and Sales/Business Development (-12 per cent) domains saw sequential decline.

Furthermore, the entry-level experience band (0 to 3 years experience) witnessed a sharp decline of 36 per cent in hiring activity, while the 13-16 years experience band (-21 per cent) was less impacted in hiring in November 2020 y-o-y.

Referring to the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said in a statement: “November 2020 saw a decline in y-o-y hiring activity owing to the impact of the festive period. Key sectors such as IT and Medical/ Healthcare continue to grow during the pandemic.”

He added: “Over the last six months, we have seen a sequential lift in hiring activity and are hopeful that as organisations adjust to the new normal and focus on growth plans, this momentum will continue in the next quarter as well.”

Methodology

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website month-on-month. The index considered over 76,000 clients who use Naukri.com for job-related queries.