Environment Minister inaugurates Urban Forest in Delhi

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday inaugurated the urban forest at the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) Office Park at 10 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi.

“The office of CAG has created an example to be followed by other offices in Delhi and this Urban Forest will become a new attraction for people of Delhi. This would be a dense urban forest with multiple tree layers including 12000 saplings of 59 indigenous species in another year or so,” said Javadekar.

The objective of coming up with the urban forest is to reduce high air pollution levels particularly at the ITO Crossing.

“The unique design of the urban forest consists of recreational, artistic and meditation zones. The winding pathways, watchtower, gazebo, and sitting spaces,” said the official release.

The species selected for the urban forest are part of Delhi’s potential natural vegetation and are best suited to the region’s terrain, climate and soil. With minimal maintenance, including watering and de-weeding, the urban forest will be self-sustainable in two years, it added.

The urban dense forest ecosystem has been created in an area that is little over 1 acre in size. It has an ecosystem which has the capacity to restore habitat for birds, bees, butterflies and micro fauna. These are essential for pollination of crops and fruits and to help maintain a balanced ecosystem.