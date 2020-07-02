Environment Minister inaugurates Urban Forest in Delhi

Snippets: Office buzz
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar on Thursday inaugurated the urban forest at the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) Office Park at 10 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi.
“The office of CAG has created an example to be followed by other offices in Delhi and this Urban Forest will become a new attraction for people of Delhi. This would be a dense urban forest with multiple tree layers including 12000 saplings of 59 indigenous species in another year or so,” said Javadekar.
The objective of coming up with the urban forest is to reduce high air pollution levels particularly at the ITO Crossing.
“The unique design of the urban forest consists of recreational, artistic and meditation zones. The winding pathways, watchtower, gazebo, and sitting spaces,” said the official release.
The species selected for the urban forest are part of Delhi’s potential natural vegetation and are best suited to the region’s terrain, climate and soil. With minimal maintenance, including watering and de-weeding, the urban forest will be self-sustainable in two years, it added.
The urban dense forest ecosystem has been created in an area that is little over 1 acre in size. It has an ecosystem which has the capacity to restore habitat for birds, bees, butterflies and micro fauna. These are essential for pollination of crops and fruits and to help maintain a balanced ecosystem.
Festive hiring cheerIndia Inc expects to see a spurt in hiring of blue-collar and entry-level workers in Q3 ...
The Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative gives women entrepreneurship a needed boost
Online videos make learning easier. Can the next big YouTube trend be used in the world of work?
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Budget 2020 introduced the option for individual taxpayers to pay taxes at lower rates beginning FY21 if they ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...