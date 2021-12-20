EPFO adds 12.73 lakh subscribers in October

The EPFO added 12.73 lakh net subscribers in October 2021, a 10.22 per cent increase as compared to 11.55 lakh net subscribers added in October 2020 according to the provisional payroll data of EPFO released here on Monday.

Of the net subscribers added in October, 7.57 lakh are new members and 5.16 lakh are workers who have rejoined EPFO after leaving it. About 3.37 lakh young workers between 22 to 25 years of age registered in October. "The 18-21 age-group also registered a healthy addition of around 2.50 lakh net enrolments. The 18-25 years age-group contributed around 46.12 per cent of the total net subscriber additions in October," a Labour Ministry release said.

Establishments in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continue to lead as 7.72 lakh subscribers (60.64 per cent) are from these States. "Gender-wise analysis indicates that the net share of female enrolment during the month was 2.69 lakh. The share of female enrolment was approximately 21.14 per cent of the total net subscribers addition during October 2021," the release added.