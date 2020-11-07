EPFO introduces multiple options for pensioners to submit life certificate

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced multiple options to submit life certificate by pensioners in the current Covid-19 pandemic and avoid the rush to submit the certificates.

The Jeevan Praman Patra (JPP) can be done round-the-year and will be valid for one year from the date of registration.

The pensioners who have been issued Pension Payment Order in 2020 need not upload the JPP till completion of one year.

Bank branches can also be contacted for JPP registration. Pensioners should carry with them the PPO number, Aadhar Card and Aadhar-linked mobile phone. The pensioners can also approach the nearest Common Service Centres for submission of JPP.

The Department of Posts through Indian Posts Payments Bank has also launched door step services for pensioners to submit the digital life certificate, says a press release issued by Rituraj Medhi, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Chennai (North) and Regional Office, Chennai (South).