ePlane Company raises seed funding from Speciale Invest

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar's super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
The ePlane Company, an IIT Madras incubated start-up building electric planes for door-to-door commute in cities, has raised an undisclosed round of financing in seed funding.
The investment is led by deep-tech VC Speciale Invest and has participation from IIM Ahmedabad’s CIIE.
CO, FirstCheque, JavaCapital, and Sharechat co-founder Farid Ahsan.
The fresh round of financing will allow the company to augment building critical infrastructure and a world class engineering team to develop IP and show early product demonstrations by 2021, says a press release from ePlane.
ePlane was founded in 2017 and fully launched in 2019 by Satya Chakravarthy and Pranjal Mehta to break open inefficiencies in both cargo and passenger transportation. It operates from the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development, IITM, the release said.
