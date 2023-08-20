The resurgence of travel interest within the Indian market has triggered a significant surge in travel to European destinations. This trend persists even as the region grapples with visa complexities and supply-related constraints.

Online travel entities like EaseMyTrip are witnessing a notable 60 per cent upswing in searches for European destinations compared to the same period last year. Similarly, players such as Thomas Cook and SOTC report a threefold growth in bookings as compared to August 2023.

Within Europe, the Scandinavian region has experienced a substantial growth of 140 per cent as of August 2023, in contrast to pre-COVID levels in 2020, according to insights from MakeMyTrip.

The preferred leisure destinations for air travel continue to revolve around the UK, France, Germany, Turkey, and Switzerland, reflecting the insights shared by MakeMyTrip.

EaseMyTrip’s observations reveal almost a twofold increase in bookings from March to June 2023 for European destinations like Spain, France, Italy, and Greece. This trend, coupled with a 60 per cent surge in searches on their platform, reflects growing interest among demographics like young couples, families, and small groups, as highlighted by Nishant Pitti, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.

Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head - Holidays at SOTC Travel, emphasizes that despite visa challenges and supply constraints, there’s been an exponential growth of 3X in demand for European travel. This growth extends beyond major cities to tier 2-3 markets, signifying a democratization of travel aspirations.

Scandinavian countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Denmark are also gaining prominence as emerging destinations, as pointed out by Saujanya Shrivastava, COO of Flights, Holidays & Gulf Cooperation Council at MakeMyTrip. Shrivastava notes, “Besides these, there has been significant interest in Iceland and Finland as well. Overall outbound travel from India to these destinations has increased by 140 per cent compared to the pre-COVID period.”

Businesses in the industry are observing a trend in areas like cruise offerings, curated packages, luxury accommodations, and fine dining. Additionally, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) activities are also picking up in the region, according to insights from Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head of Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Experts attribute this upward trajectory to a combination of factors, including evolving travel preferences, improved connectivity, and attractive bundled offerings. Notably, there’s a shift towards longer and more relaxed itineraries that explore less conventional tourist spots, which is becoming a defining feature of this surge.

An interesting development can be observed in booking behavior – only 60 per cent of international leisure travellers are now making reservations beyond 60 days before their travel, in contrast to the previous 75 per cent. The availability of Schengen visas in advance prompts Shrivastava’s advice to travellers to plan at least 60 days prior to their intended travel dates, showing positive signs in addressing the visa backlog.

Despite persistent challenges, industry experts anticipate Indian tourists exploring the attractions of Europe in the approaching festive season.

Enhanced connectivity and shorter flying times are rewriting the playbook for travel. The once-distant European destinations are becoming enticing short getaways, with Vienna’s 7-hour direct flying time being reconsidered for a five to six day escapade. Airlines are now recalibrating their offerings to meet this evolving demand. With Indian airlines adding capacity and expanding internationally, industry experts believe that European destinations are poised to be the next growth driver for outbound travel from India.