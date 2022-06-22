EVTRIC Motors launches electric motorcycle

EVTRIC Motors, a Pune-based electric vehicle venture by PAPL, launched an electric motorcycle EVTRIC RISE. The high-speed motorcycle, priced ₹1,59,990 (ex-showroom), was launched at a dealers’ meet in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Boasting a top speed of 70 km per hour, the bike can cover 110 km on a single charge, the company says. The accompanying 10 amp micro-charger comes with an auto-cut feature.

The 2,000-watt BLDC motor is paired with a 70v/40ah lithium-ion battery, which takes four hours to be fully charged. The bike is available in red and black.

Manoj Patil, Founder and MD, EVTRIC Motors said, “We are excited to bring our latest creation RISE, our first ‘make in India’ electric bike. The bike shall define the true quality experience for customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from ICE to EV.”