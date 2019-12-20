Exit polls predict trouble for BJP in Jharkhand

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
Exit pollsters predicted a setback for the ruling BJP in the Jharkhand elections, where more than 70 per cent of voters exercised their rights in five rounds of voting, the last of which was on Friday.
Counting will take place on December 23. The exit poll conducted by IANS-CVoter-ABP predicted a hung Assembly, while an India Today-My Axis poll said the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance would form the government.
The IANS-CVoter-ABP poll predicted 31 to 39 seats for the UPA in the 81-member Assembly, while the Raghubir Das-led BJP may get 28 to 36 seats. Hemant Soren is the Chief Ministerial face of the UPA in the State.
Former BJP ally All Jharkhand Students Union, which has considerable support in the tribal areas, and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha of Babulal Marandi may become king-makers.
The AJSU may win three and the JVM may get 1-4 seats, the exit poll predicted. The Axis My India exit poll for India Today, however, predicted a clear edge for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance. It said the UPA may get 38 to 50, comfortably placed to form the next Government.
The BJP will get 22 to 32 seats in the Assembly, it predicted, while the AJSU may get 3 to 5, the JVM 2to 4 and others 4 to 7.
