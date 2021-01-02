Exports in December fall marginally by 0.8%, trade deficit widens

India’s goods exports in December 2020 fell marginally by 0.8 per cent to $26.89 billion (year-on-year), as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and electronic products posted robust increases and overall order position improved with consumers opening up their purse strings wider in Christmas and new year.

Trade deficit during the month widened by 25.78 per cent to $15.71 billion with imports increasing 7.6 per cent to $42.6 billion due to a sharp increase in gold imports.

In December 2020, the value of non-petroleum exports was $24.73 billion, posting a growth of 5.33 per cent over December 2019. The country’s exports also recorded an improvement compared to the previous month of November, when outbound shipments had declined 8.74 per cent to $23.52 billion.

Exporters are hopeful of better times in the months ahead. “December exports also signals that our traditional and labour-intensive sectors of exports have passed the most challenging and testing times as both Christmas and new year season sales have shown positive trends with further improvement in coming months. Going ahead by this trend, we expect our inventories to be liquidated, adding further to overall demand,” said S K Saraf, President, FIEO.

The preliminary trade data for December 2020 was released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Saturday.

Exports during April-December 2020-21 fell 15.8 per cent to $200.55 billion compared to the same period last fiscal. Imports posted a decline of 29.08 per cent to $258.29 billion.

Major commodities of export which increased during December 2020 include other cereals, oil meals, iron ore, jute items, handicrafts, carpets, ceramic products and glassware, pharmaceuticals, spices, electronics, chemicals, fruits and vegetables, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products, rice, meat, gems and jewellery and coal & minerals.

Engineering goods, a major export item, posted a marginal growth of 0.12 per cent during the month.

Amongst imports, gold recorded the sharpest increase of 81.8 per cent in December 2020 to $2.01 billion. Other items that posted an increase in imports include electronic goods, vegetable oil, chemicals, textile yarn and fabric, machine tools, pharmaceuticals and precious & semi-precious stones.

Despite the improvement in prospects, a point of concern for exporters remained the reduction in exports of major products including petroleum products, oil seeds, leather and leather manufactures, coffee, RMG of all textiles, man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups, marine products, cashew, plastic and linoleum and tobacco. Many of these items are also labour-intensive.

“While domestic economy is showing sure signs of a bounce back, there is still a rough sail for exports in the global market. This is despite the roll out of Covid 19 vaccine in several parts of the world,” said Engineering Export Promotion Council India Chairman Mahesh Desai.