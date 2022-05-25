Exterro to double its workforce in India by the year-end

Exterro, a UK-based provider of Legal GRC software, plans to double its workforce in India by the end of 2022. It has increased its headcount by 16 per cent in the first five months of 2022, and plans to add to its existing talent pool of 300 employees at its Coimbatore R&D centre.

Evers since it opened shop in Coimbatore in 2006, Exterro has recruited talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities for its R&D operations. Currently, 70 per cent of its workforce is drawn from tier-2 cities and tier-3 cities, said a company press release.

The company is looking at opening another office in a tier-2 city, apart from opening a new training centre in Coimbatore, which would be similar to its facility in London.

“We aim to hire talent from tier-2 and tier-3 cities as we want to create jobs for people from diverse backgrounds. We focus on hiring first generation learners, people from lower income groups and people from single parent homes or who are single parents,” said Bobby Balchandran, Founder, President and CEO, Exterro.

Exterro’s Legal GRC software platform automates the interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams in corporations, law firms, and government and law enforcement agencies globally use the platform to manage risk and drive successful outcomes. Some of its clients include United Technologies, NetApp and Scotiabank, according to information in the company website.