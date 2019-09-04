FADA reappoints Ashish Harsharaj Kale as President

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the national body of automobile retailers in India, has re-elected Ashish Harsharaj Kale as its new president.

Kale is the Managing Director of Provincial Automobile, Nagpur.

The federation also re-elected Vinkesh Gulati, Partner at United Automobiles, Allahabad, as the Vice President; Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner at Ralas Motors, Raipur as Secretary and Chittoor Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director at Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore, as Treasurer for 2019-20.