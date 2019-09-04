News

FADA reappoints Ashish Harsharaj Kale as President

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

Ashish Harsharaj Kale

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the national body of automobile retailers in India, has re-elected Ashish Harsharaj Kale as its new president.

Kale is the Managing Director of Provincial Automobile, Nagpur.

The federation also re-elected Vinkesh Gulati, Partner at United Automobiles, Allahabad, as the Vice President; Manish Raj Singhania, Managing Partner at Ralas Motors, Raipur as Secretary and Chittoor Selvakumar Vigneshwar, Deputy Managing Director at Anaamalais Toyota, Coimbatore, as Treasurer for 2019-20.

Published on September 04, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Online tutoring pushes demand for teaching jobs