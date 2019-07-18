Fadnavis promises law for cluster development of old buildings in Mumbai

In the wake of a 100-year-old building collapsing in South Mumbai on Tuesdaykilling 12 people, the Maharashtra government has decided to bring in a law which will ensure cluster development of such dilapidated buildings.

The decision to formulate the new law was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday.

Fadnavis has said that a comprehensive law would be brought in, which will ensure that the redevelopment of the buildings by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) would be smooth and all legal hurdles in forming such a law removed. The residents of such buildings will also be provided with accommodation in transit camp buildings or financial help, which will cover their rental costs for two years.

Most of such old and dilapidated buildings are located in South and Central Mumbai. However, residents continue to stay in such buildings as redevelopment is a cumbersome and lengthy process. Some of the buildings are over 100-year -old with unclear ownership and land titles.

It is learnt that Fadnavis has ordered that all such buildings be surveyed and alternative accommodation identified for residents on a warfooting.

According to a press statement issued by the Maharashtra government,Fadnavis has also asked for creation of a database of all flats in State government transit camps and buildings developed by Slum Redevelopment Authority where the residents from the old buildings could be accommodated.