Fake GST invoice fraud: Now, ICAI initiates disciplinary proceedings on 8 arrested CAs

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The CA Institute has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the eight chartered accountants who have been arrested in the nationwide drive against fake GST invoice frauds in the last two and half months since November 2020.
Confirming this move, Atul Kumar Gupta, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), told BusinessLine that the Revenue Department’s letter formed the basis for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against these eight Chartered Accountants.
The eighth Chartered Accountant was arrested on Saturday last along with his four business accomplices in Jaipur for operating 25 fake firms to fraudulently avail and pass on Input Tax Credit (ITC) through bogus invoices without actual supplies of goods/services.
On the progress made in ICAI disciplinary cases, Gupta said, “in the last 2 financial years (2019-20 and 2020-21) we have disposed more than 650 cases through disciplinary mechanism wherein prime endeavour, in consonance with the amendments proposed, is to conclude case within 1 year as against the current period of 2 years.”
Of these 650 cases, as many as 400 were held guilty and punishments ranged from a ‘reprimand’ to ‘removal of names’. Hundreds of them have been removed from the register of members, Gupta said.
Going forward also, the endeavour of ICAI would be to conclude the case within one year, he added.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...