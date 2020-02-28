Fall in demand, higher cost to put pressure on steel firms’ margins

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Steel companies’ profit may come under pressure with the moderate recovery in steel demand next fiscal and higher prices committed for iron ore mines during the recent auction.
Following this, India Ratings and Research has revised its outlook on the steel sector for the next fiscal from stable-to-negative, to negative.
Steel demand is expected to grow just 5 per cent next fiscal, as against the estimate of 4 per cent in this fiscal. Margins may also come under pressure led by iron ore price risks. High iron ore premiums for new mine owners (both captive and merchant) could shift the cost positions of steel mills, said Ind-Ra.
The slowing economic activity is reflected in Ind-Ra’s GDP estimates of 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent for FY20 and FY21, respectively.
Considering the fierce competition among bidders and high final premiums in the recently auctioned mines, Ind-Ra expects cost pressures to build up majorly for non-integrated and new captive steel producers.
The average premium for about a quarter of newly auctioned iron ore mines could be above 100 per cent, resulting in a significant increase in iron ore prices, even if some of the cost is absorbed by merchant miners.
China’s steel demand growth risks, amid increased ramifications from the coronavirus outbreak, could also impact global and domestic steel prices.
However, some benefits are also expected on softer imported coking coal and international iron ore prices. Global steel prices may come at risk, if Chinese steel producers cannot reduce production growth in FY21 in line with the reducing demand in housing construction and the slowing Chinese economic growth.
Ind-Ra expects the overall steel margins to remain modest next fiscal. Margins this fiscal are expected to fall 30 per cent year-on-year, after the industry witnessed EBITDA margins dropping around 35 per cent year-on-year during the first nine months of this fiscal.
Ind-Ra expects the margins to bottom out in the December quarter. The ratings agency believes if the steel demand does not strengthen by the second half of next fiscal, new capacity additions along with stressed asset ramp-up could put further pressure on the prices and plant capacity utilisation rates.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The stock of Havells India is showing signs of a recovery and so investors with short-term perspective can buy ...
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...