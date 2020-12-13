Farmer leaders to go on hunger strike

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws for over two weeks now will observe a one-day hunger strike on Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said here on Sunday.
The 8 am-5 pm hunger strike is part of the farmers’ plan to intensify the agitation.
Addressing a press conference at Singhu, at Delhi’s border where the farmers have been camping, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.
“Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual,” he told reporters. “There are groups that are ending the protest and saying they are in favour of the laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers’ protest,” added Chaduni.
Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said: “Government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till their demands are met.
“Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. All farmer unions participating in this movement are together,” he said.
Another farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, said, “if the government gives another proposal for talks, our committee will decide on it. We appeal to all to maintain peace during protest .”
