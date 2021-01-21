Farmers reject Centre’s proposal to keep laws in abeyance

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Centre’s proposal to keep the contentious farm laws in abeyance was rejected by the farmers’ unions, who pressed on with their demand for repeal of the laws and an alternative tractor parade on Republic Day.
After hours of discussion on the proposal by close to 500 farmers’ organisations collected under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Singhu Border in Delhi on Thursday, the protestors announced that they were standing firm on their demand for a total repeal of the laws.
“In a full general body meeting of the SKM today, the proposal put forth by the Government was rejected. A full repeal of the three central farm Acts and enacting a legislation for remunerative MSP for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement,” said Dr Darshan Pal on behalf of the SKM, late in the evening.
Dr Pal said the SKM had also asked the Delhi Police to let them conduct their tractor rally.
“In the meeting held with police officials, the police requested the farmers not to conduct the parade in Delhi, while the farmers restated their plan for a parade on the Capital’s Outer Ring Road,” said the SKM leader. He said different protest programmes are being planned in State capitals on Republic Day.
The Supreme Court had, on Wednesday, refused to prevent the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day and had asked the Delhi Police to decide on the same. In the wake of the Court’s refusal to get involved in executive decisions with regard to the farmers’ protest, the Centre had come up with a new proposal to put the contentious farm laws in abeyance for as long as one-and-a-half to two years and form a joint committee to discuss the laws clause-wise and MSP. The Centre had said it was ready to give an affidavit in the Supreme Court to this effect to dispel any doubts.
The farmers’ representatives would convey their rejection of the Centre’s proposal in a meeting scheduled for noon on Friday.
The farmers want the Government to repeal three farm laws passed in the monsoon session of Parliament – the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act, Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services. The last two laws pertain to removal of stockholding limits on agricultural produce and creating a framework of contract farming, respectively. The first law is aimed at creating an option to sell directly to deregulated zones without going through middlemen and paying levies such as the mandi fees.
