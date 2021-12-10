Farmers to vacate Delhi roads by Sunday

The Shah of Mahindra
Farmers have started vacating Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi since Thursday evening onwards. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha expects that by Sunday, the three highways that connect Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be cleared. The SKM has arranged special buses and vehicles for farmers who are not returning in their tractors. More than one lakh farmers, including a good number of women, were protesting for the last 13 months at Delhi borders.
Farmers are camping on the two sides of National Highway 9 near Tikri Border for about 18 kilometres. On the National Highway 44, farmers are camping for about 13 kilometres near Singhu Border. Hundreds of farmers from Haryana are sitting on a side road connecting National Highway 44 for seven kilometres. On the Ghazipur Border, farmers have occupied about five kilometres of the Delhi Meerut Expressway.
SKM functionaries told BusinessLine that they have started dismantling the tents and repairing the tractors and trolleys so that they can be brought back to the villages. "We don't have a count of the tractors and trolleys at the protest sites. Volunteers have started cleaning and repairing those trolleys and we are hopeful of sending everything back to the villages by Sunday," said Harjit Singh Ravi, a key functionary of the SKM who takes care of logistics at the protest sites.
Ravi said langars (the foodstalls) will be the last to go. "We will ensure that food is supplied to even the last farmer who is leaving the protest site," he said. There are about 30 big langars and dozens of small langars at the borders. Langars also supply drinking water to protestors.
The farmers will also remove borewells, temporary toilets and other facilities set up near the protest sites. "All such works will be done in a responsible manner. We have volunteers to do this and leaders will monitor the progress," Ravi added.
